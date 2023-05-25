Explosions ring out near captured airfield in Melitopol

Explosions were heard near the airfield in the temporarily occupied Melitopol, on the morning of 25 May; there is smoke.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram

Quote from Fedorov: "The occupiers of Melitopol are smoking profusely in the area of the captured airfield. Loud explosions are heard, heavy smoke is visible." [Fedorov is referencing a joke by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who earlier advised the occupiers to "stop smoking where it’s not legit and start somewhere they haven’t been hit yet – ed.].

Details: What exactly happened to the occupiers is currently unknown. According to Fedorov, this information is being confirmed.

The mayor also posted a photo of the smoke over the trees.

