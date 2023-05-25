Minor who helped Russians attack Bakhmut to serve 10 years in prison

The Druzhkivka City Court in Donetsk Oblast found a citizen guilty of collaborationism and sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment.

Source: Sudovyi Reporter (Court Reporter) with reference to the court decision dated 19 May.

Details: In the spring of 2022, on Telegram, an underage resident of Bakhmut got acquainted with Evgeniy, an informer of the Russian special services, and agreed to help them launch attacks against the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

From 30 May to 19 July he provided the Russians with information about the location of Ukrainian troops and the results of Russian attacks, sending map screenshots with markings and voice messages.

Advertisement:

According to the investigation, the teenager was acting out of political and ideological motives and, presumably, wanted Donetsk Oblast to be occupied by Russia.

His accomplice handed the received information over to a secret non-staff member of the so-called "Special Operations Center of the Ministry of State Security of the Donetsk People’s Republic" and a former head of the artillery reconnaissance of the 100th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Donetsk People’s Republic in order to facilitate further missile attacks on man power and the areas of concentration of military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In June 2022, the defendant was added to an invite-only community in Telegram, which consisted of the members of the Russian special services and illegal armed formations as well as of other recruited artillery observers.

On 12 July 2022, the defendant provided them with maps with the markings of where the manpower and military equipment, as well as a Starlink means of connection, were located. On 19 July, the Russians launched attacks on this position. That same day, the defendant conducted reconnaissance on the site of the missile strikes.

After that he informed the Russians that the Ukrainian troops still remain there. On 22 July, the occupiers launched another attack on the same location.

The accused was arrested and taken into custody in August 2022. He turned out to be a minor. Sudovyi Reporter reports that currently he is no older than 17.

The defendant’s actions were qualified as collaborationism – aiding the illegal armed formations and/or armed formations of the aggressor state in waging combat actions against the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The young man pleaded guilty in court and refused to testify. He was sentenced to 10 years of prison.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!