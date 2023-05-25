All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Trump's main competitor told what he would do about the war in Ukraine as US President

European PravdaThursday, 25 May 2023, 15:34
Trump's main competitor told what he would do about the war in Ukraine as US President

The governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, considered the main Republican competitor of ex-president Donald Trump in the US elections, said that if he wins, he would not like to see American troops involved in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Source: DeSantis said this in the first Fox News interview after his nomination for the election, European Pravda reports.

Details: DeSantis was answering questions about what his actions would be regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war on his first day in office. He began by criticising the current state of the US military, saying the military has become "politicised," "they talk about gender ideology", and "global warming".

Advertisement:

Quote: "We need to return our military to focusing on commitment, core values and core mission," DeSantis said. 

In the second part of the answer, he said he would like to see a "settlement" of the war in Ukraine. At the same time, he emphasised that the American army should not be involved in the war.

Quote: "I would like to see a settlement of this [war. – ed.]. I do not want to see a wider war. I think it is absolutely unknowable what it [war. – ed.] will look like in January of 2025. But I would not want to see the United States with our troops get enmeshed in a war in Russia or in Ukraine," the Florida governor said.

The day before, DeSantis submitted documents to the US Federal Election Commission about his participation in the 2024 presidential election.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Trump
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
Trump
Trump explains how he wants to force Zelenskyy and Putin to conclude a peace agreement
Biden could have ended war at cost of Ukraine in 5 minutes, but we would not have agreed – Zelenskyy
Ukraine may have to give up part of territory to stop war – Trump
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: