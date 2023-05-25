The United States and the countries of the Contact Group for the Defence of Ukraine have pledged to provide it with military aid in the total amount of US$65 billion.

Source: Lloyd Austin, United States Secretary of Defence, in his address during an online meeting in the Rammstein format

"In total, the Contact Group has committed nearly US$65 billion in security assistance to Ukraine," Austin said.

According to the head of the Pentagon, Russian President Vladimir Putin hoped that the resolve of Ukraine's allies would fade.

"He was betting that our unity would crack. Instead, we remain as united as ever," Austin said.

He also expressed hope that the training of Ukrainian pilots for F-16 fighter jets will begin in the coming weeks.

