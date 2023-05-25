All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Rammstein's countries pledged to provide US$65 billion in military aid to Ukraine – Pentagon's Chief

European PravdaThursday, 25 May 2023, 18:02

The United States and the countries of the Contact Group for the Defence of Ukraine have pledged to provide it with military aid in the total amount of US$65 billion.

Source: Lloyd Austin, United States Secretary of Defence, in his address during an online meeting in the Rammstein format

"In total, the Contact Group has committed nearly US$65 billion in security assistance to Ukraine," Austin said. 

According to the head of the Pentagon, Russian President Vladimir Putin hoped that the resolve of Ukraine's allies would fade.

Advertisement:

"He was betting that our unity would crack. Instead, we remain as united as ever," Austin said.

He also expressed hope that the training of Ukrainian pilots for F-16 fighter jets will begin in the coming weeks.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress

UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT

Ukrainian woman detained in Moscow for attempting to bring deported children back to Ukraine – Russian media

Ukraine brings back bodies of 79 fallen defenders

25 to 32 drones attack Moscow: 2 buildings damaged, people evacuated

PHOTO, VIDEO, UPDATEDDrone crashes into two high-rise buildings in Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:58
Putin reacts to drone attack: air defence was "operated properly"
16:22
Russian Interior Ministry puts Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief on wanted list
16:11
Hackers attack Russian Skolkovo Innovation Center
16:08
Occupiers kidnapped journalist from Melitopol and keep her in a basement
15:31
Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress
15:03
Ambassador to Germany: There will be no territorial concessions from Ukraine
14:04
Zelenskyy: Putin wants to revive Soviet Union, and after Ukraine he will "devour" Belarus
12:59
photoKyiv mayor on woman killed in night attack: she went out onto balcony to watch air defence working
12:45
photoLukashenko fires head of Belarusian border guard service
12:35
UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT
All News
Advertisement: