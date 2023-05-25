All Sections
Naval drones damage Russia's intelligence ship

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 25 May 2023, 18:06
The Russian Yury Ivanov intelligence ship has been damaged as a result of an attack by Ukrainian naval drones in the waters of the Black Sea.

Source: UP’s source in military circles 

Details: On 25 May, a video appeared on Telegram channels showing how a Ukrainian unmanned gunner hit the Russian Yury Ivanov intelligence ship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.

The recording was distributed, in particular, by the unofficial channel of the Ukrainian military, Operational ZSU (Armed Forces of Ukraine, AFU).

The UP source confirmed the authenticity of the video and noted that the Russian ship was damaged as a result of the attack.

Quote: "It did not sink, but there was a hit and there is significant damage to the hull and equipment. Now the Russians are hastily repairing it."

Background: 

  • The Ministry of Defence of Russia claimed that on 24 May in the morning, Ivan Khurs, a reconnaissance ship of the Black Sea Fleet, was attacked by high-speed unmanned ships of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
  • Russia’s Defence Ministry stated that all speedboats were allegedly destroyed with conventional armament 140 km northeast of the Bosphorus Strait.

