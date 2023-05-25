All Sections
President's Office says nothing will make Ukraine negotiate before withdrawal of Russian troops

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 25 May 2023, 18:39
President's Office says nothing will make Ukraine negotiate before withdrawal of Russian troops

It is not possible to force Ukraine into negotiating before the withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukrainian territory.

Source: Andrii Yermak, the Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "This is what I explained to the Chinese and Brazilian envoys: that there is no force today that would make Ukrainian society and its leadership negotiate with the Russians while Russian forces are deployed in our country. This possibility does not exist.

And anyone who thinks there is anything that could force us to hold negotiations with Russia in the current circumstances is deeply mistaken."

Details: Yermak also said he had told the representatives of the Chinese and Brazilian leaders that "Ukraine has its own peace plan, and we deem it fair that since the war is ongoing in the territory of Ukraine, the Ukrainian plan must be the basis for the settlement [of the war]."

Quote: "Our second point which we conveyed to the Chinese and Brazilian representatives is that we are against mediation. We all remember the Normandy Format. I dealt with it for two years. I can say for sure that sitting and discussing something with Russians with raised voices, well, this just does not work."

Advertisement: