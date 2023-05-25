Zelenskyy about 106 released prisoners: Many of them were considered missing

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasised that 106 defenders of Ukraine, who were brought back from Russian captivity on 25 May, were considered missing.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening video address

Quote: "Today, our exchange team gained one more positive result. Another 106 soldiers were brought back from Russian captivity; they fought on the Bakhmut front.

It is very important that there was no information about many of these 106 people; they were considered missing. But we found them. And they were brought back home. Including eight officers and 98 soldiers and sergeants".

Details: Zelenskyy thanked everyone who worked on this exchange: Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office; Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine; Dmytro Usov, Deputy Head of Defence Intelligence; Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights; Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine; and Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs.

"Of course, I also thank each of our soldiers who ensured that we have an appropriate exchange fund. Everyone on the contact lines should remember this: the more Russian prisoners we take, the more of our people we will bring back," the president added.

