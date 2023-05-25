All Sections
Zelenskyy about 106 released prisoners: Many of them were considered missing

Olena Roshchina, Olga KyrylenkoThursday, 25 May 2023, 21:21
Zelenskyy about 106 released prisoners: Many of them were considered missing
COMING BACK FROM CAPTIVITY 25.05.23, SCREENSHOT FROM THE VIDEO OF DMYTRO LUBINETS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasised that 106 defenders of Ukraine, who were brought back from Russian captivity on 25 May, were considered missing.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening video address 

Quote: "Today, our exchange team gained one more positive result. Another 106 soldiers were brought back from Russian captivity; they fought on the Bakhmut front.

It is very important that there was no information about many of these 106 people; they were considered missing. But we found them. And they were brought back home. Including eight officers and 98 soldiers and sergeants".

Details: Zelenskyy thanked everyone who worked on this exchange: Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office; Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine; Dmytro Usov, Deputy Head of Defence Intelligence; Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights; Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine; and Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs.

"Of course, I also thank each of our soldiers who ensured that we have an appropriate exchange fund. Everyone on the contact lines should remember this: the more Russian prisoners we take, the more of our people we will bring back," the president added.

