US prepares new US$300 million military aid package for Ukraine

European PravdaThursday, 25 May 2023, 22:24
The United States of America plans to announce the provision of a new package of military assistance to Ukraine worth up to US$300 million, which will mainly contain additional ammunition.

Source: two official sources reported to Reuters about this on Thursday, as European Pravda reports 

Details: It is expected that the new package of US military assistance to Ukraine will contain more Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems for HIMARS launchers as well as ammunition.

As planned, Ukraine will receive military equipment in the package from the reserves of the US Army through the Presidential Drawdown Authority.

A new package of aid to Ukraine may be announced as early as Friday, but it is possible that its registration will take place after the holiday weekend in the United States associated with Memorial Day, sources told Reuters.

In addition, the scope and content of the aid package may change until it is signed by US President Joe Biden, recalls Reuters.

Background: Last week, the US Department of Defence announced the allocation of additional security assistance to Ukraine worth up to US$375 million to cover critical needs.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the United States has already provided Ukraine with more than US$36.9 billion in military assistance, according to the Pentagon. This raised concerns that funds to support Kyiv may soon run out.

In recent days, however, it has emerged that this number is overstated by at least US$3 billion due to an error in accounting for the cost of military equipment at the US Department of Defence.

