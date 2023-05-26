All Sections
Russians strike Sumy Oblast 14 times within 24 hours

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 26 May 2023, 00:19
Destruction in Sumy Oblast. Stock photo by Sumy Oblast Military Administration

On 25 May, Russian invaders carried out 14 attacks on Sumy Oblast; 57 strikes were recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: The Russians attacked the Khotyn hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] with mortars (four strikes). A power line has been damaged as a result of the attack. 

Five strikes from self-propelled guns were delivered on the Yunakivka hromada.

Two mortar attacks (seven strikes) were recorded in the Novoslobidske hromada.

Shelling was also carried out in the Putivl hromada (two strikes).

In the Velyka Pysarivka hromada, the Russians carried out seven mortar attacks (33 strikes).

The Esman hromada suffered two strikes from mortars.

Mortar attacks (four explosions) were also carried out on the Shalyhine hromada.

