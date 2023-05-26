Russian occupiers damage Karlivskyi reservoir dam: 26 people evacuated due to flooding

26 people, including eight children, have been evacuated from the village of Halytsynivka due to flooding caused by damage to the dam of the Karlivskyi reservoir in Donetsk Oblast by the Russian occupiers.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk​​ Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kyrylenko: "26 people, including eight children, were evacuated from Naberezhna Street in Halytsynivka. As of 23:30, six houses were flooded in the village; no flooding of critical infrastructure was detected."

Details: The head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration noted that operational and rescue services are at the scene and fully control the situation.

Previously:

On 25 May, around 17:20, the dam of the Karlivskyi Reservoir in Donetsk Oblast was damaged as a result of shelling by the Russian occupying forces (according to the previous information, it was a rocket fire).

As a result of damage to the dam, there is an uncontrolled discharge of water into the Vovcha River towards the village of Halytsynivka.

The water level in the river has risen, and there is a threat of flooding of private houses in six settlements of the Pokrovka district of Donetsk Oblast, in which a total of 981 people live.

An operational headquarters has been set up to deal with the aftermath of the emergency.

