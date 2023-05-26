Air-raid warnings issued across Ukraine overnight: air defence was activated, explosions rocked Kyiv

Air-raid warnings were issued across all of Ukraine on the night of 25–26 May. Air defence forces were activated.

Details: Air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv at 03:02.

Warnings were initially issued for the northern, southern and eastern oblasts and quickly spread across the entire country, reaching the central and then western regions.

Update at 03:50: Mykola Lukashuk, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council, said there was a threat of air raids in the city of Kryvyi Rih.

Update at 04:01: Air-raid warnings have been issued for all of Ukraine.

Update at 04:20: A series of explosions rocked Kyiv.

Update at 04:22: Air defence equipment has been activated in the city of Kyiv and in Kyiv Oblast. The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration said there was a high threat of missile strikes.

Update at 04:33: Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, said the situation in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast was under control.

Update at 05:35: An all-clear has been issued in the city of Kyiv and the majority of Ukrainian oblasts.

Update at 05:40: Ihor Taburets, Head of the Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, said air defence equipment was activated in the oblast.

Update at 06:30: An all-clear has been issued for all of Ukraine.

