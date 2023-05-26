All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus will not mean real escalation by Russia – ISW

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 26 May 2023, 06:40
Deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus will not mean real escalation by Russia – ISW
RUSSIAN ROCKET LAUNCHERS FOR CARRYING NUCLEAR AMMUNITION. STOCK PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

Institute for the Study of War (ISW) is convinced that the agreement on the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus is aimed at consolidating the actual Russian military control over Belarus, and the probable deployment of nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory is unlikely to mean any escalation from the Russian side.

Source: ISW

Details: On 25 May, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Belarusian Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin signed documents in Minsk on the deployment of Russian non-strategic (tactical) nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory. Shoigu stressed that Russia would retain control over tactical nuclear weapons if they were to be deployed in Belarus and stated that Belarusian aircraft are now capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

Advertisement:

ISW recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously announced on 25 March that Russia would deploy tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus by 1 July, presumably to restore boring information operations about a potential nuclear escalation due to the war in Ukraine.

Shoigu also announced during the signing of the agreement that Russian forces would deploy additional military contingents in Belarus to develop military infrastructure, expand joint military drills, and conduct intelligence activities near the borders of the so-called Union State.

"The deployment of tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus requires both significant military infrastructure and Russian command and control over elements of the Belarusian Armed Forces. The Kremlin likely intends to use these requirements to further subordinate the Belarusian security sphere under Russia," ISW noted.

Background: The signing of an agreement between Russia and Belarus on the deployment of nuclear forces on Belarusian territory has not changed the US assessment of the level of nuclear threat from the Russian Federation.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: