Zelenskyy's office responds to Chinese envoy's call for occupied territories to be given to Russia

Mykhailo Podoliak, the advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has responded to the call by Li Hui, the Chinese government's special representative, for a ceasefire in Ukraine through "recognising the occupied Ukrainian territories as Russia's".

Source: Podoliak on Twitter

Quote from Podoliak: "Any ‘compromise scenario’ envisaging the liberation of NOT all territories of Ukraine, which ‘anonymous sources’ in the European and American elites periodically talk about, is tantamount to admitting the defeat of democracy, the victory of Russia, the preservation of Putin’s regime and as a consequence the sharp increase in conflicts in global politics."

Advertisement:

Details: Podoliak said that all this is Russia's cherished dream. "The question is rhetorical: Why do individual public actors keep playing the ‘Russian media scenario’ and protracting the conflict?" Podoliak stressed.

Background: Earlier, The Wall Street Journal, referring to Western officials familiar with the progress of Li Hui's negotiations in European capitals, reported that he apparently tried to convince his European counterparts that they should call for a ceasefire in Ukraine, recognising the occupied Ukrainian territories as belonging to Russia.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!