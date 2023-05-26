French Foreign Ministry: Russian missile attack on hospital in Dnipro is criminal

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France condemned the latest Russian missile and drone attacks against civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

Details: In a statement released Friday, the French Foreign Ministry condemned in the "strongest possible terms" the strikes targeting the city of Kyiv and Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, stressing that it was the thirteenth attack on Ukraine's capital since the beginning of May.

Quote: "These strikes once again deliberately targeted civilian objectives, including a hospital in Dnipro, in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law," they said.

"As Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna has stressed repeatedly, these unacceptable actions are war crimes and cannot go unpunished," the French Foreign Ministry added.

The French side stressed that it will support the Ukrainian courts and the International Criminal Court in bringing those involved in these crimes to justice, as well as provide Ukraine with humanitarian and military support.

On 26 May, Russian troops launched a missile strike prohibited by the Geneva Convention on a health centre and a veterinary clinic in the city of Dnipro.

As a result, 31 people were injured, including 2 children, at least 2 people were killed, 3 more are missing.

