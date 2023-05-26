Zelenskyy on strike on Dnipro: We are working to supply Ukraine with even more anti-aircraft missiles

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that Ukraine will do everything possible to speed up the supply of higher quality and quantity of air defence systems after the Russian missile strike on the health centre in the city of Dnipro.

Source: Zelenskyy's address

Quote: "During the day, I receive reports on the situation in the city of Dnipro and the elimination of the consequences of another strike. It is a pure atrocity: a Russian missile, ballistics – [used] against a hospital and a veterinary clinic. Absolutely sick creatures [Russians – ed.].

As of this minute, two people have been killed in this strike. My condolences to families and friends! Debris clearance has not yet been completed. More than 30 people have been injured, including two children.

We will do everything possible, everything impossible, to speed up the supply of more air defense systems of a higher quality to Ukraine – this is literally a daily issue for [our] work with partners."

Details: Zelenskyy also noted that Ukraine has made significant progress in obtaining aircraft this week: "We are moving faster in defense modernization than could have been predicted six months ago."

In addition, General Syrskyi made an important report regarding the specific fronts in Donbas at the meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

The Minister of Defence reported on the results of the Rammstein-format meeting during the Staff meeting. According to Zelenskyy, there are "good results".

The president also announced that he held a meeting with international experts on 26 May regarding Ukraine's accession to NATO and a meeting regarding new sanctions against those who support Russian aggression.

