All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy on strike on Dnipro: We are working to supply Ukraine with even more anti-aircraft missiles

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 26 May 2023, 19:42
Zelenskyy on strike on Dnipro: We are working to supply Ukraine with even more anti-aircraft missiles

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that Ukraine will do everything possible to speed up the supply of higher quality and quantity of air defence systems after the Russian missile strike on the health centre in the city of Dnipro. 

Source: Zelenskyy's address 

Quote: "During the day, I receive reports on the situation in the city of Dnipro and the elimination of the consequences of another strike. It is a pure atrocity: a Russian missile, ballistics – [used] against a hospital and a veterinary clinic. Absolutely sick creatures [Russians – ed.].

Advertisement:

As of this minute, two people have been killed in this strike. My condolences to families and friends! Debris clearance has not yet been completed. More than 30 people have been injured, including two children.

We will do everything possible, everything impossible, to speed up the supply of more air defense systems of a higher quality to Ukraine – this is literally a daily issue for [our] work with partners."

Details: Zelenskyy also noted that Ukraine has made significant progress in obtaining aircraft this week: "We are moving faster in defense modernization than could have been predicted six months ago."

In addition, General Syrskyi made an important report regarding the specific fronts in Donbas at the meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

The Minister of Defence reported on the results of the Rammstein-format meeting during the Staff meeting. According to Zelenskyy, there are "good results".

The president also announced that he held a meeting with international experts on 26 May regarding Ukraine's accession to NATO and a meeting regarding new sanctions against those who support Russian aggression.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: