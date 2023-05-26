All Sections
Alona MazurenkoFriday, 26 May 2023, 20:40
Explosions rocks district near Azovstal steel plant in occupied Mariupol

An explosion rocked the district of the Azovstal steel plant in the occupied city of Mariupol on the evening of 26 May; there is a large column of smoke.

Source: Mariupol City Council; Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram

Quote: "An explosion occurred in Mariupol! As per the information available now, there has been a strike in the area of Azovstal, there is a large column of smoke."

Details: Russian occupiers have claimed that two long-range missiles were allegedly launched in the direction of Mariupol.

Background: 

  • At least two explosions rocked the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol on the night of 21-22 May.
  • There were also explosions on 19 May. Petro Andriushchenko said that 24 Russian occupiers were killed in those explosions.

