All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


EU condemns supply transfer of Russian nuclear weapons to Belarus: it contradicts Budapest Memorandum

European PravdaFriday, 26 May 2023, 21:01

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has condemned the agreement between Russia and Belarus on supplying Russian nuclear warheads to Belarusian territory.

Source: Borrell’s statement posted by the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy on Friday

"This is a step which will lead to further extremely dangerous escalation," Borrel said.

Advertisement:

The High Representative of the European Union emphasised that the decision goes against commitments which Russia has undertaken in the Budapest Memorandum, whereby Belarus eliminated all nuclear weapons from its territory, and in the Joint Statement of the Leaders of the Five Nuclear-Weapon States of 3 January 2022  that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. 

"We call on Russia to abide by these commitments," Borrel said.

He added that the Belarusian regime is an accomplice in Russia’s illegal and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine.

"We call on Belarusian authorities to put an immediate end to their support of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, and reverse decisions that can only contribute to heightening tensions in the region, and undermine Belarus’ sovereignty. 

Any attempt to further escalate the situation will be met by a strong and coordinated reaction," High Representative of the European Union said. 

Background: 

  • On Thursday, the defence ministers of Russia and Belarus signed documents on the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory. According to the self-proclaimed Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, the nuclear weapons of the Russian Federation have already begun to be transferred to Belarus.
  • The White House said that the agreements between the Russian Federation and Belarus had not changed the United States' assessment of the nuclear threat level from the Russian Federation.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: