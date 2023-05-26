Head of Ukraine's Security Service on SSU involvement in Crimean bridge attack

Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), commenting on the explosion on the Crimean (Kerch) Bridge in October 2022, said that the SSU carried out "certain measures" for this.

Source: Maliuk in the interview with Dmytro Komarov

Quote: "According to the international legislation and the customs and traditions of warfare, considering the fact that it was a logistical route that we were obliged to cut off the enemy, certain such measures were accordingly carried out. However, I will not say the details at all."

Details: According to Maliuk, Russia is conducting a pseudo-investigation into the situation with the Crimean (Kerch) Bridge.

The head of the SSU added that the occupiers imprisoned more than 20 of their fellow citizens and "incriminated each of them with a certain complicity in the whole process."

Maliuk urged not to discuss this situation, but "it's better to follow all this."

He also said that the successful attack by naval drones on a ship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in Sevastopol Bay last October was a planned special operation of the SSU.

Background:

According to him, the SSU conducted this special operation together with Ukraine’s Navy.

