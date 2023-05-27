All Sections
AV attacks Interior Ministry premises in Russia's Belgorod Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 27 May 2023, 03:31
PHOTO: SCREENSHOT

A Russian Telegram news outlet has reported a drone attack on the Interior Ministry building in the village of Maysky in Belgorod Oblast in Russia.

Source: Baza Russian news outlet on Telegram

Details: The media noted that preliminary reports indicate that a UAV dropped an explosive device on the premises of the Migration Department.

Emergency services are reportedly working at the site.

Background: On 26 May, a drone dropped explosives on the premises of Gazprom, a Russian state-owned energy corporation, in Belgorod Oblast, Russia.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

