AV attacks Interior Ministry premises in Russia's Belgorod Oblast

A Russian Telegram news outlet has reported a drone attack on the Interior Ministry building in the village of Maysky in Belgorod Oblast in Russia.

Source: Baza Russian news outlet on Telegram

Details: The media noted that preliminary reports indicate that a UAV dropped an explosive device on the premises of the Migration Department.

Emergency services are reportedly working at the site.

Advertisement:

Background: On 26 May, a drone dropped explosives on the premises of Gazprom, a Russian state-owned energy corporation, in Belgorod Oblast, Russia.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!