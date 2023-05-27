Ukrainian forces clashed with Russian troops 25 times in the past 24 hours – General Staff report

Ukrainian Armed Forces. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Over the course of 26 May, 25 meeting engagements between Ukraine’s defence forces and Russian occupation forces occurred on five key fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 27 May

Quote from the General Staff: "Over the course of the past day, enemy forces conducted 20 missile strikes, deploying 10 Kh-101/Kh-555 air-to-surface cruise missiles to attack settlements in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts (Ukraine’s defence forces destroyed all missiles). Enemy forces struck [the city of] Dnipro twice, first launching 7 S-300/S-400 missiles, then deploying an Iskander missile in an attack on a medical facility. Two Russian guided anti-aircraft missiles struck the city of Avdiivka."

The enemy also conducted 68 airstrikes; they deployed Iranian-made Shahed drones to strike the cities of Merefa and Izium in kharkiv Oblast, and guided air-dropped bombs to attack the city of Avdiivka and the village of New-York [in Donetsk Oblast]. Furthermore, they deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to undertake 89 further attacks on our troops’ positions and civilian settlements.

Unfortunately, several civilians were killed and injured. A medical facility in Dnipro, several educational establishments in Izium and New-York, and a number of private houses and apartment blocks sustained damage.

There is an ongoing threat of missile and airstrikes across all of Ukraine.

The enemy continues to focus their main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. A total of 25 meeting engagements took place on these fronts over the past day."

Details: There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian aircraft struck areas in and around Strilecha and Zemlianky (Kharkiv Oblast). Russian forces deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Senkivka, Sosnivka, Zaliznyi Mist (Chernihiv Oblast); Svarkove, Boiaro-Lezhachi, Stari Vyrky, Pavlivka, Volfyne, Basivka, Zapsillia, Myropillia, Velyka Pysarivka (Sumy Oblast); and Odnorobivka, Kozacha Lopan, Strilecha, Hlyboke, Neskuchne, Zelene, Ternova, Starytsia, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Karaichne, Mala Vovcha, Budarky and Vilkhuvatka (Kharkiv Oblast).

Russian troops are trying to improve their tactical positions on the Kupiansk front. They conducted airstrikes near Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Tabaivka and Raihorodok (Kharkiv Oblast) and made an unsuccessful attempt to advance on Masiutivka. The Russians also deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Kolodiazne, Dvorichna, Masiutivka, Kyslivka and Kamianka (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast).

Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Bilohorivka on the Lyman front, and conducted airstrikes on areas in its vicinity. They shelled Nevske, Dibrova and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Verkhnokamianske and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces made unsuccessful attempts to advance on Predtechyne and conducted airstrikes on areas in and around Hryhorivka and Bila Hora. Vasiukivka, Pryvillia, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Predtechyne, Kostiantynivka, Bila Hora and Pivnichne (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

Russian forces attempted to advance on Pervomaiske on the Avdiivka front, but were unsuccessful. Over the course of the day, Russian aircraft struck areas in and around Avdiivka and Pervomaiske. Russian forces also shelled areas in and around Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Karlivka and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled numerous Russian assaults near the city of Marinka. Russian forces shelled Heorhiivka and Pobieda (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces carried out airstrikes on areas in the vicinity of Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Velyka Novosilka, and shelled Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Paraskoviivka.

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They conducted airstrikes on areas in the vicinity of Stepove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) and Zmiivka (Kherson Oblast). Russian troops also shelled Vremivka and Novosilka (Donetsk Oblast); Olhivske, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Mali Shcherbaky and Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Zolota Balka, Vesele, Kozatske, Lvove, Antonivka, Kizomys, Stanislav and the city of Kherson (Kherson Oblast).

Over the course of today, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 11 airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated and destroyed 5 Russian Orlan-10 reconnaissance drones and 2 Zala drones.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck 3 Russian command posts, 3 areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated, 2 ammunition storage points, 2 field artillery units, an air defence system, and 2 other critical military targets.

