Russians have captured four villages in Kharkiv Oblast and are attempting to advance on Vovchansk, source says

Russian forces have captured four border villages in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in military circles

Details: According to Ukrainska Pravda’s information, these are the settlements of Strilecha, Krasne, Pylna and Borysivka. The Russians are attempting to march towards Vovchansk.

Ukrainska Pravda’s sources have not, however, ruled out the possibility that this is a diversionary tactic on the part of the Russians.

Update: Ukrainska Pravda found that small arms skirmishes are underway near the settlements of Strilecha, Borysivka, Pylna and Krasne. The Russians are also trying to further advance in the areas of the settlements of Strilecha-Krasne and Pletenivka-Hatyshche.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are doing all they can to counteract Russia's intentions to advance, shelling the Russian forces with artillery. Judging by intercepted communications, the Russians are bemoaning their losses. The Russians are regrouping and gathering forces, creating separate assault groups.

Background:

On 10 May, it was reported that Russian forces have intensified their activities in Kharkiv Oblast, with fighting taking place there.

During a briefing with Slovakian President Zuzana Čaputová, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy confirmed that Russian troops have launched a new wave of offensive actions on the Kharkiv front.

Ukraine's Defence Ministry reported that reserve units had been sent to the north of Kharkiv Oblast.

Border hromadas of Kharkiv Oblast are under intense large-scale Russian bombardment, resulting in injuries and fatalities among civilians. The population of Vovchansk and its surrounding settlements in Kharkiv Oblast are being evacuated.

