All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians have captured four villages in Kharkiv Oblast and are attempting to advance on Vovchansk, source says

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 10 May 2024, 15:59
Russians have captured four villages in Kharkiv Oblast and are attempting to advance on Vovchansk, source says
Screenshot: Deep State

Russian forces have captured four border villages in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in military circles 

Details: According to Ukrainska Pravda’s information, these are the settlements of Strilecha, Krasne, Pylna and Borysivka. The Russians are attempting to march towards Vovchansk.

Advertisement:

Ukrainska Pravda’s sources have not, however, ruled out the possibility that this is a diversionary tactic on the part of the Russians.

Update: Ukrainska Pravda found that small arms skirmishes are underway near the settlements of Strilecha, Borysivka, Pylna and Krasne. The Russians are also trying to further advance in the areas of the settlements of Strilecha-Krasne and Pletenivka-Hatyshche.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are doing all they can to counteract Russia's intentions to advance, shelling the Russian forces with artillery. Judging by intercepted communications, the Russians are bemoaning their losses. The Russians are regrouping and gathering forces, creating separate assault groups.

Background:

  • On 10 May, it was reported that Russian forces have intensified their activities in Kharkiv Oblast, with fighting taking place there.
  • During a briefing with Slovakian President Zuzana Čaputová, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy confirmed that Russian troops have launched a new wave of offensive actions on the Kharkiv front.
  • Ukraine's Defence Ministry reported that reserve units had been sent to the north of Kharkiv Oblast.
  • Border hromadas of Kharkiv Oblast are under intense large-scale Russian bombardment, resulting in injuries and fatalities among civilians. The population of Vovchansk and its surrounding settlements in Kharkiv Oblast are being evacuated.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos

Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff

Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company

Emergency power outages implemented in Kyiv and number of oblasts

50 countries and organisations agreed to take part in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland

Zelenskyy strongly condemns assassination attempt on Slovak PM and wishes him speedy recovery

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Fighting for grey zone settlements continues in Kharkiv Oblast – Ukrainian General Staff
White House does not expect serious breakthroughs from Russia’s offensive in Kharkiv Oblast
Zelenskyy: Additional Ukrainian forces sent to Kharkiv fronts
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Explosions rock Sevastopol in Crimea, air defence responding – video
22:33
37 Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast recorded in one day, with one person killed and one wounded
22:07
Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 2 railway employees
22:04
US intelligence says Russia has stepped up disinformation campaign against Zelenskyy
21:56
Russian missile debris lands on porch
21:54
ID stops bullet and saves life of border guard in Vovchansk – photo
21:09
Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos
21:00
Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff
20:55
Russians target densely populated district of Kharkiv, injuring people and damaging 5-storey building
20:47
Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: