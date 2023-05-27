All Sections
Russian attack on Dnipro: three more people still missing

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 27 May 2023, 08:23
Russian attack on Dnipro: three more people still missing
PHOTO BY HEAD OF DNIPROPETROVSK OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

The Ukrainian authorities have reported that search and rescue operations have been going on at the site of the tragedy the whole night of 27 May, with the number of victims rising to 32.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "90% of the debris has been cleared so far.

Three people who could have been in the struck building at the time of the hit are still missing.

Emergency workers found body fragments there. Forensic experts are engaged at the scene".

Details: The official pointed out that the latest reports indicate that a total of 32 people were injured, 13 of whom are receiving necessary care in medical facilities. Five are in serious condition.

Update: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service later reported that emergency workers had finished clearing away the rubble.

Background: On 26 May, Russian forces launched a missile attack banned by the Geneva Convention on an outpatient clinic and veterinarian clinic building in the city of Dnipro, killing at least two people.

