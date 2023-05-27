UK intelligence says Wagner's forces withdraw from their positions around Bakhmut

Wagner's private military company (PMC) forces have probably begun to withdraw from some of their positions around the city of Bakhmut.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence on Twitter, reports European Pravda

Details: Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Wagner PMC, announced on 25 May 2023 that the withdrawal of his forces from Bakhmut had begun and that the transfer of positions to the Russian Defence Ministry would last until 1 June.

Advertisement:

The Deputy Defence Minister of Ukraine also confirmed the rotation of Wagner's forces on the outskirts of the city.

Forces of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic likely entered the city as of 24 May to begin mop-up operations.

Units of Russia's 31st Airborne Brigade are believed to have moved from the Svatove-Kreminna area to reinforce Bakhmut's flanks in recent weeks.

Ukrainian troops had taken 20 square kilometres on the flanks of Bakhmut as of 16 May 2023. The Wagner force’s rotation will probably continue in controlled phases to prevent collapse in the areas in and around Bakhmut.

Quote: "Despite Prigozhin's ongoing feud with the Russian Defence Ministry, Wagner forces will likely be used for further offensive operations in the Donbas following reconstituting its forces," UK intelligence said.

Background: Earlier, UK intelligence noted an increase in the number of paramilitary groups in the Russian Federation that are not part of the country's armed forces.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!