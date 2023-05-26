All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK intelligence reported on role of "Crimea's head" in creation of paramilitary groups in Russia

European PravdaFriday, 26 May 2023, 09:59
UK intelligence reported on role of Crimea's head in creation of paramilitary groups in Russia
Sergei Aksyonov, collaborator, the so-called "head of Crimea". Photo from his Telegram

UK intelligence has noted an increase in the number of paramilitary groups in the Russian Federation that are not part of the country's armed forces.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence on Twitter, reports European Pravda

Details: According to UK Intelligence, the growth in the number of paramilitary groups accelerated sharply after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and gained special importance in occupied Crimea.

Sergei Aksyonov, the so-called "head of Crimea", played an important role in the creation of several such local units, which often claim to belong to "Cossack traditions".

Advertisement:

Aksyonov is likely "keen to burnish his patriotic credentials" by recruiting fighters, but he is likely also concerned about the ability of the Russian regular army to defend the peninsula, the report said.

"The main element of the Russian garrison, the 22nd Army Corps, is currently mostly deployed outside the peninsula and has taken heavy casualties," added the intelligence.

Background: The day before UK intelligence reported that Russia had falsified the data of the automatic identification system in the Black Sea in order to depict the "Z" symbol, which the Kremlin uses to promote its aggressive war.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress

UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT

Ukrainian woman detained in Moscow for attempting to bring deported children back to Ukraine – Russian media

Ukraine brings back bodies of 79 fallen defenders

25 to 32 drones attack Moscow: 2 buildings damaged, people evacuated

PHOTO, VIDEO, UPDATEDDrone crashes into two high-rise buildings in Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:58
Putin reacts to drone attack: air defence was "operated properly"
16:22
Russian Interior Ministry puts Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief on wanted list
16:11
Hackers attack Russian Skolkovo Innovation Center
16:08
Occupiers kidnapped journalist from Melitopol and keep her in a basement
15:31
Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress
15:03
Ambassador to Germany: There will be no territorial concessions from Ukraine
14:04
Zelenskyy: Putin wants to revive Soviet Union, and after Ukraine he will "devour" Belarus
12:59
photoKyiv mayor on woman killed in night attack: she went out onto balcony to watch air defence working
12:45
photoLukashenko fires head of Belarusian border guard service
12:35
UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT
All News
Advertisement: