Wagner regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, has reported that Wagner Group fighters have withdrawn from Bakhmut but continue fighting against Ukraine.

Source: Oleksii Danilov in an interview with the BBC

Details: When asked whether Wagner Group mercenaries were withdrawing from Bakhmut, Danilov confirmed that they were.

Quote from Danilov: "Yes, that is happening. But it doesn't mean that they will stop fighting with us.

They are going to concentrate more on other fronts… they are regrouping to other three locations."

Details: Danilov supported the Ukrainian army’s decision to remain in Bakhmut for many months.

He explained that Bakhmut is part of Ukrainian land, and Ukrainians have to defend it.

Dabilov also stressed that Bakhmut "has played a big role in this war".

Quote from Danilov: "If we start leaving every settlement, that could get us to our western border as Putin wanted from the first days of the war."

Background: UK Defence Intelligence reported that Wagner Group forces have probably begun to withdraw from some of their positions around the city of Bakhmut.

