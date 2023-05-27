All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Wagner regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 27 May 2023, 09:37
Wagner regroups in 3 areas following Bakhmut withdrawal – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council
Wagner Group. Photo: RIA Novosti

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, has reported that Wagner Group fighters have withdrawn from Bakhmut but continue fighting against Ukraine.

Source: Oleksii Danilov in an interview with the BBC

Details: When asked whether Wagner Group mercenaries were withdrawing from Bakhmut, Danilov confirmed that they were.

Advertisement:

Quote from Danilov: "Yes, that is happening. But it doesn't mean that they will stop fighting with us.

They are going to concentrate more on other fronts… they are regrouping to other three locations."

Details: Danilov supported the Ukrainian army’s decision to remain in Bakhmut for many months.

He explained that Bakhmut is part of Ukrainian land, and Ukrainians have to defend it.

Dabilov also stressed that Bakhmut "has played a big role in this war".

Quote from Danilov: "If we start leaving every settlement, that could get us to our western border as Putin wanted from the first days of the war."

Background: UK Defence Intelligence reported that Wagner Group forces have probably begun to withdraw from some of their positions around the city of Bakhmut.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: