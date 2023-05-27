All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Foreign Minister denies that Chinese envoy called on European countries to recognise Ukrainian territories as belonging to Russian

European PravdaSaturday, 27 May 2023, 16:31
Ukraine's Foreign Minister denies that Chinese envoy called on European countries to recognise Ukrainian territories as belonging to Russian
Dmytro Kuleba, photo: GETTY IMAGES

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has denied the information posted by the media that Chinese Ambassador Li Hui, as part of his European tour to promote the "resolution" of Russia's war against Ukraine, offered to call for an immediate cease-fire by way of recognising the Russian occupation of Ukraine territory.

Source: Kuleda during his video address published on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Ukrainian Foreign Minister noted that after this information appeared, he contacted his European colleagues from the capitals which Li Hui visited, and none of them confirmed it.

Advertisement:

Quote: "None of them confirm that there have been announcements or talks about recognising the territories on which the Russian Federation is currently present in Ukraine as Russian. I urge you to keep a cool head, rationality, and not to react emotionally to every publication. We control the process, no one will do anything against us behind Ukraine's back," the minister emphasised.

He added that Ukraine will continue to conduct talks with China, but "it will be conducted in accordance with three basic principles": mutual respect for territorial integrity, Ukraine will not consider any proposals that involve territorial concessions, no frozen conflict.

Background

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: