One person killed in large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv

The Russian occupiers launched a large-scale attack on Kyiv on the night of 27-28 May, killing one person and injuring another who has been taken to hospital.

Source: Vitalii Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv

Quote: "A 35-year-old woman has been hospitalised in Solomianskyi district of the capital as a result of UAV fragments falling near a petrol station. And a 41-year-old man has been killed."

Details: Later, Klitschko said that in Solomianskyi district, where the UAV debris hit a seven-storey non-residential building, part of the wall was destroyed and a fire broke out on the second floor.

"Search and rescuers are working at the scene," the mayor added.

Background: On the night of 27-28 May, during another Russian attack, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported explosions, fires in Kyiv and the operation of air defence.

Update from 03:45: Kyiv City Military Administration reported that as a result of the debris hitting a seven-storey non-residential building, part of the wall was destroyed and a fire broke out on the second floor. One person was injured and suffered lower limb injuries, and one person was killed.

