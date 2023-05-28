Kyiv Mayor reports large-scale attack on Kyiv, explosions and fires

As a result of a massive Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 27-28 May, two fires broke out, including the one in Pecherskyi district, causing destruction and killing one person.

Source: Vitalii Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv, on Telegram; Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote: "Explosions in Solomianskyi district. Emergency services are on their way.

Air defence is operating in Sviatoshynskyi district.

A fire on the roof of a nine-storey building in Pecherskyi district as a result of the fall of UAV debris. All services are on their way to the scene."

"Explosions and fire in Holosiivskyi district of the capital. The next wave of UAVs is coming to Kyiv.

Stay in shelters. This attack is large-scale!"

Update: Kyiv City Military Administration has reported that debris fell on the territory of a petrol station in Holosiivskyi district.

According to preliminary reports, three people were injured and one person was killed.

Later, Klitschko said that "air defence forces have already destroyed more than 20 UAVs that were moving towards Kyiv. But a new wave of drones is coming to the capital".

Update from 03:08: "Groups of UAVs are moving towards Kyiv from Vyshhorod district (the city of Ivankiv) and from the south of the oblast. Some drones have already crossed the administrative border of the oblast.

Air defence is already operating in the Vyshhorod district," Klitschko said.

At 03:14, Klitschko reported that the services had responded to a call about a fire at a facility in the Holosiivskyi district.

Update from 03:19: The Kyiv Mayor added that groups of Russian UAVs were moving toward Kyiv from several directions at once.

Update from 03:28: Klitschko said that the following consequences of the drone attack are currently known:

In Pecherskyi district, a fire broke out on the roof of a nine-storey building.

In Solomianskyi district, a drone fragment damaged the second floor of a seven-storey building.

In Holosiivskyi district: search and rescuers are putting down a fire at a facility.

Update from 03:43: Klitschko clarified that the roof of a three-storey warehouse building in Holosiivskyi district of the capital was on fire as a result of the fall of UAV debris.

Update from 04:05: After 04:00, loud explosions were heard in Kyiv again. At 04:05, Kyiv City Military Administration reported that air defence was operating in the capital.

Update from 04:40: Klitschko said that, according to updated information, the fire in Holosiivskyi district is being contained on an area of 700 square metres. The destruction of building structures as a result of the Russian attack took place on a total area of 1,000 square metres.

Update from 04:46: According to Kyiv City Military Administration, a drone fragment smashed windows and damaged doors in a shop in Darnytskyi district.

At 05:19, Klitschko said that the fire in Holosiivskyi district had been contained.

