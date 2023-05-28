Russian target shot down over Obolon district in Kyiv – Klitschko

During a massive air-raid on Kyiv on the morning of 28 May, air defence forces shot down a Russian target over the Obolonsky district.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko

Quote: "Over the Obolonsky district, air defence forces have just shot down an enemy target (according to a report at 04:11 on 28 May – ed.)."

Advertisement:

Earlier: The Russian occupiers launched a large-scale attack on Kyiv on the night of 27-28 May, killing one person and injuring another who was taken to hospital.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!