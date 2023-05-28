Explosions rock Zhytomyr

Explosions were heard in the city of Zhytomyr on the early morning of 28 May.

Source: Suspilne, a Ukrainian news outlet

Quote: "Our journalists have reported that sounds of explosions were heard in Zhytomyr."

Background:

On the night of 27-28 May, air-raid warnings were issued in Kyiv and a number of Ukraine's oblasts.

As a result of a large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 27-28 May, two fires broke out, including the one in Pecherskyi district, causing destruction and killing one person.

