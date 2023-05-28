All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air defence systems shoot down more than 40 UAVs in Kyiv overnight

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 28 May 2023, 06:40
Air defence systems shoot down more than 40 UAVs in Kyiv overnight
Stock photo of Kyiv by GETTY IMAGES

The Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA) reported that on the night of 28 May, according to preliminary data, over 40 Russian drones were shot down.

Source: KMVA

Quote: "The fourteenth air attack on the capital since the beginning of May! Today, the enemy decided to "congratulate" Kyiv on the Day of Kyiv with the help of their deadly UAVs.

Advertisement:

According to preliminary data, it was the most massive drone attack on the capital since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, namely, with the Shahed loitering munitions. The attack was carried out in several waves, and the air alarm lasted over 5 hours!

According to preliminary data, more than 40 drones were destroyed by air defence forces in the airspace of Kyiv. (The final data are in the reports of the General Staff and the Air Force). "

Details: According to information that is being specified, as a result of falling debris, there are casualties and destruction in different parts of Kyiv.

In Holosiivsky district, due to the downing of drones:

  • debris hit a 7-storey non-residential building, one person died, one was hospitalised;
  • there was an ignition of the roof of one of the shopping centres;
  • a fire broke out on the territory of one of the construction sites;
  • there was also a fire on the territory of the enterprise, warehouses of finished products ignited, with a fire of around 1,000 square metres. There is one victim.

In the Pechersky district, the roof of a house caught fire.

In Darnytsky district, one of the shop's windows are broken and doors are damaged.

"Information on the victims is being clarified," the KMVA said.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: