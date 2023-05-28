All Sections
Air defence systems shoot down more than 40 UAVs in Kyiv overnight

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 28 May 2023, 06:40
Air defence systems shoot down more than 40 UAVs in Kyiv overnight
Stock photo of Kyiv by GETTY IMAGES

The Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA) reported that on the night of 28 May, according to preliminary data, over 40 Russian drones were shot down.

Source: KMVA

Quote: "The fourteenth air attack on the capital since the beginning of May! Today, the enemy decided to "congratulate" Kyiv on the Day of Kyiv with the help of their deadly UAVs.

According to preliminary data, it was the most massive drone attack on the capital since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, namely, with the Shahed loitering munitions. The attack was carried out in several waves, and the air alarm lasted over 5 hours!

According to preliminary data, more than 40 drones were destroyed by air defence forces in the airspace of Kyiv. (The final data are in the reports of the General Staff and the Air Force). "

Details: According to information that is being specified, as a result of falling debris, there are casualties and destruction in different parts of Kyiv.

In Holosiivsky district, due to the downing of drones:

  • debris hit a 7-storey non-residential building, one person died, one was hospitalised;
  • there was an ignition of the roof of one of the shopping centres;
  • a fire broke out on the territory of one of the construction sites;
  • there was also a fire on the territory of the enterprise, warehouses of finished products ignited, with a fire of around 1,000 square metres. There is one victim.

In the Pechersky district, the roof of a house caught fire.

In Darnytsky district, one of the shop's windows are broken and doors are damaged.

"Information on the victims is being clarified," the KMVA said.

