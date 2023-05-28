All Sections
Russians hit infrastructure facility in Zhytomyr last night

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 28 May 2023, 10:33
Russians hit infrastructure facility in Zhytomyr last night
Serhii Sukhomlyn, photo from his Facebook

An infrastructure facility was hit in Zhytomyr Oblast in the Shahed UAVs attack that occurred on the night of 28 May.

Source: Serhii Sukhomlyn, the Zhytomyr Mayor, on Facebook, Vitalii Bunechko, Head of the Zhytomyr Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Sukhomlyn: "The air-raid warning lasted for about five hours at night.

There were no casualties in Zhytomyr. There is some damage."

Details: The mayor has promised to provide details later. He has not specified whether it was a strike or debris falling after the air defence systems' operation.

Updated: Later, Bunechko reported that the Russians had struck an infrastructure facility in the region. There are no casualties reported.

Background: Explosions were heard in the city of Zhytomyr on the early morning of 28 May.

