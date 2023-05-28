All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians hit infrastructure facility in Zhytomyr last night

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 28 May 2023, 10:33
Russians hit infrastructure facility in Zhytomyr last night
Serhii Sukhomlyn, photo from his Facebook

An infrastructure facility was hit in Zhytomyr Oblast in the Shahed UAVs attack that occurred on the night of 28 May.

Source: Serhii Sukhomlyn, the Zhytomyr Mayor, on Facebook, Vitalii Bunechko, Head of the Zhytomyr Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Sukhomlyn: "The air-raid warning lasted for about five hours at night.

Advertisement:

There were no casualties in Zhytomyr. There is some damage."

Details: The mayor has promised to provide details later. He has not specified whether it was a strike or debris falling after the air defence systems' operation.

Updated: Later, Bunechko reported that the Russians had struck an infrastructure facility in the region. There are no casualties reported.

Background: Explosions were heard in the city of Zhytomyr on the early morning of 28 May.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: