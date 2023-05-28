Russians hit infrastructure facility in Zhytomyr last night

An infrastructure facility was hit in Zhytomyr Oblast in the Shahed UAVs attack that occurred on the night of 28 May.

Source: Serhii Sukhomlyn, the Zhytomyr Mayor, on Facebook, Vitalii Bunechko, Head of the Zhytomyr Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Sukhomlyn: "The air-raid warning lasted for about five hours at night.

Advertisement:

There were no casualties in Zhytomyr. There is some damage."

Details: The mayor has promised to provide details later. He has not specified whether it was a strike or debris falling after the air defence systems' operation.

Updated: Later, Bunechko reported that the Russians had struck an infrastructure facility in the region. There are no casualties reported.

Background: Explosions were heard in the city of Zhytomyr on the early morning of 28 May.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!