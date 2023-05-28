Russia claims UAVs tried to attack oil refinery in Kuban

Russian authorities have reported that several unmanned aerial vehicles attempted to approach the territory of the Ilsky Oil Refinery in the country's Krasnodar Krai.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency TASS; Telegram news outlet Baza

The drones were reportedly destroyed, and the plant's infrastructure was not damaged.

The media reports that some of the UAVs wreckage fell on the plant's territory.

Background: On 27 May, two kamikaze drones attacked an oil refinery in the village of Yerokhino in Russia's Tver Oblast, damaging the roof and walls and breaking windows.

