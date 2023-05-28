All Sections
Shooting over water between Iran and Taliban leaves fatalities

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 28 May 2023, 11:52
Shooting over water between Iran and Taliban leaves fatalities
TALIBAN FIGHTER, PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

Two Iranian border guards and one Taliban fighter have been killed in a shooting near a border post between Iran and Afghanistan.

Source: Reuters; Iranian news agency IRNA

Details: While it was not immediately clear what triggered the incident, which also left several people injured, it came amid tensions between the two countries over water rights.

Iran has accused the Afghan Taliban of violating a 1973 treaty by restricting water flow from the Helmand River to Iran's arid eastern areas, but the Taliban deny the accusation.

A spokesman for the Taliban's Interior Ministry said that Iranian border guards had opened fire on Afghanistan.

In response, Iran said that "the Taliban forces initiated the assault in contravention of international law and principles of good neighborliness" and were met with "a decisive and courageous counteraction from the border guards" of the Islamic Republic.

