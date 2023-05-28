All Sections
Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary on Russian night attack: Stupidity and stubbornness

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 28 May 2023, 12:20
DANILOV, PHOTO BY UKRAINE'S NATIONAL SECURITY AND DEFENCE COUNCIL

Oleksii Danilov, Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary, has called Russia's largest Shahed UAVs attack a demonstration of stupidity and stubbornness.

Source: Danilov on Facebook

Quote from Danilov: "I checked the morning operational report at 05:30 and just shook my head in bewilderment.

The Russians keep demonstrating their two main 'virtues' – stupidity and stubbornness in their various variations".

Previously: On the night of 28 May, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and a number of Ukraine’s oblasts. It lasted more than 5 hours in the country’s capital. The air defence worked intensively, and Kyiv residents were kept awake by explosions.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that preliminary information indicates that on the night of 28 May, more than 40 Russian UAVs were destroyed. At least one person was killed and one injured in the Ukrainian capital due to the falling debris. There is damage and destruction in the city.

On the night of 28 May, Russian forces fired 54 loitering munitions, and Ukraine's air defence forces destroyed 52 of them.

