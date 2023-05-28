All Sections
Lukashenko says Putin will give nuclear weapons to anyone who joins Union State

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 28 May 2023, 15:05
LUKASHENKO AND PUTIN, PHOTO BY TASS

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has said that Russia will provide nuclear weapons to any countries that join the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

Source: Lukashenko in an interview with Russian propagandist Pavel Zarubin

Quote from Lukashenko: "If anyone is worried… I don't think Kassym Tokayev [Kazakhstan's president – ed.] is worried about this, but if something suddenly happens, then no one minds Kazakhstan and other countries having the same close relations that we have with the Russian Federation.

It's very simple. [Countries – ed.] should join the union of Belarus with Russia, that's all: there will be nuclear weapons for everyone."

Details: According to Lukashenko, these countries have a "unique chance to unite".

For reference: Zarubin posted the video on 28 May, although it was evidently filmed during the Eurasian Economic Council meeting held in Moscow on 25 May.

Background: Valery Tsepkalo, Belarusian opposition leader, said that after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Lukashenko was taken to the Central Clinical Hospital of Moscow in critical condition.

