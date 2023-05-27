All Sections
President of Belarus hospitalised after meeting with Putin

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 27 May 2023, 23:46
President of Belarus hospitalised after meeting with Putin

Valery Tsepkalo, Belarusian opposition leader, said that after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko  was taken to the Central Clinical Hospital of Moscow in critical condition.

Source: Tsepkalo on Telegram

Quote: "According to the information we have, which needs additional confirmation, Lukashenko, after meeting with Putin behind closed doors, was urgently taken to the Central Clinical Hospital of Moscow, where he is now located. The best specialists were sent to return him from a condition assessed by doctors as critical. [His - ed.] blood was purified, Lukashenko's condition was proclaimed not transportable.

The organised measures to save the Belarusian dictator were intended to ward off speculation about the possible participation of the Kremlin in his poisoning. It does not matter whether he returns to working condition or not, doctors warn of a possible recurrence of relapses. "

Details: Later, Tsepkalo added that there is an attempt to explain Lukashenko's stay at the Administrative Directorate of the President of the Russian Federation with a medical examination.

"The appearance of such a version is quite natural, as an attempt to hide the real condition of the patient, which is still critical. Previous cases of faltering health were also attempted to be silenced. And in this case, in order not to arouse suspicion, his plane was even sent to Minsk," the opposition leader says.

Earlier: On 24 May, Lukashenko participated in the Eurasian Economic Forum in Moscow. There, in particular, he said that Russian nuclear weapons had already begun to be transported to Belarus within the framework of bilateral agreements.

Background:

