EU on Russian attack on Kyiv and Dnipro: Russian leaders will be held accountable

European PravdaSunday, 28 May 2023, 16:57
EU flag. Photo: Pixabay

Following Russia’s most recent attack on Ukrainian cities of Dnipro and Kyiv, the European Union has promised to hold Russian leadership accountable for terrorising civilians.

Source: Nabila Massrali, EU spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, on Twitter

Advertisement:

Quote: "Russia’s barbaric attacks continue, killing [and] terrorising civilians: attack on hospital in Dnipro, now Kyiv on [the] dawn of Kyiv Day. [Russian] leadership [and] perpetrators will be held accountable."

Details: Massrali stressed that the EU remains committed to help Ukraine defend itself.

Background: Russia carried out the largest-scale drone attack on Ukraine so far on the night of 27-28 May, deploying a total of 54 loitering munitions. Ukraine’s air defence downed 52 of those drones.

