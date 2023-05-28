EU on Russian attack on Kyiv and Dnipro: Russian leaders will be held accountable

Following Russia’s most recent attack on Ukrainian cities of Dnipro and Kyiv, the European Union has promised to hold Russian leadership accountable for terrorising civilians.

Source: Nabila Massrali, EU spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, on Twitter

Russia’s barbaric attacks continue, killing & terrorising civilians: attack on hospital in #Dnipro, now #Kyiv on dawn of #KyivDay. RU leadership & perpetrators will be held accountable. We remain committed to help Ukraine defend itself.#Accountability #WarCrimes #СлаваУкраїні — Nabila Massrali (@NabilaEUspox) May 28, 2023

Advertisement:

Quote: "Russia’s barbaric attacks continue, killing [and] terrorising civilians: attack on hospital in Dnipro, now Kyiv on [the] dawn of Kyiv Day. [Russian] leadership [and] perpetrators will be held accountable."

Details: Massrali stressed that the EU remains committed to help Ukraine defend itself.

Background: Russia carried out the largest-scale drone attack on Ukraine so far on the night of 27-28 May, deploying a total of 54 loitering munitions. Ukraine’s air defence downed 52 of those drones.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!