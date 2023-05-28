All Sections
Rescue worker crushed by concrete slab during Russian drone attack – Kyiv Mayor

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 28 May 2023, 21:27
Rescue worker crushed by concrete slab during Russian drone attack – Kyiv Mayor

A rescue worker is among the victims of Russia’s overnight Shahed drone attack on the city of Kyiv. Another injured woman is in intensive care.

Source: Vitaly Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv, on the national joint 24/7 newscast and the Kyiv TV channel, as reported by the Kyiv City State Administration website 

Quote: "One person, a 41-year-old man, was killed. Two were hospitalised: a 35-year-old woman, who is in intensive care, and one rescue worker who was crushed by a concrete slab during the rescue operation on one of the civilian facilities. I hope the doctors will quickly put him back on his feet and he will be able to return to his duties."

Details: Klitschko also said that the city is constantly improving the air defence system and alerting the population to Russian air-raids.

"We are using the best international experience. We’re installing a warning system that can work even during power outages. Because people's safety is important to us. We are also strengthening the defence of the capital, in particular anti-aircraft defence. Our foreign partners are helping us a lot with this. And we are very grateful to them for that," Klitschko said.

Previously: One person was killed, two were injured, and four civilian facilities were damaged as a result of the Shahed drone attack on Kyiv on Sunday night.

Over 40 Russian drones were shot down in Kyiv’s airspace.

