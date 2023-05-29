All Sections
Over 40 Russian air targets destroyed over Kyiv

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 29 May 2023, 05:12
Over 40 Russian air targets destroyed over Kyiv
PHOTO: AIR DEFENCE, STOCK PHOTO BY DEFENCE.UA

Ukraine’s defence forces destroyed more than 40 Russian air targets over Kyiv on the night of 28-29 May. Critical damage, casualties and injuries have been avoided.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko; Serhii Popko Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote from Klitschko: "We are grateful to our air defence forces for their precise work!

It was another difficult night for the capital. However, thanks to the professionalism of our defenders, the barbarian air raid on Kyiv did not result in damage or destruction of infrastructure and other facilities, nor apartment buildings. No one has been injured or killed."

Quote from Popko: "Last night drones came over again. Preliminary reports indicate that the enemy deployed Shahed loitering munitions.

Almost simultaneously with the drone attack, enemy TU-95MS aircraft launched cruise missiles, probably Kh-101/555, from the Caspian Sea area. Thus, the attack on the capital was a combined attack from different directions.

Our air defence assets and personnel have detected and destroyed a total of more than 40 air targets. No strikes on Kyiv have been allowed!"

