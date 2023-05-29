All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Over 40 Russian air targets destroyed over Kyiv

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 29 May 2023, 05:12
Over 40 Russian air targets destroyed over Kyiv
PHOTO: AIR DEFENCE, STOCK PHOTO BY DEFENCE.UA

Ukraine’s defence forces destroyed more than 40 Russian air targets over Kyiv on the night of 28-29 May. Critical damage, casualties and injuries have been avoided.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko; Serhii Popko Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote from Klitschko: "We are grateful to our air defence forces for their precise work!

Advertisement:

It was another difficult night for the capital. However, thanks to the professionalism of our defenders, the barbarian air raid on Kyiv did not result in damage or destruction of infrastructure and other facilities, nor apartment buildings. No one has been injured or killed."

Quote from Popko: "Last night drones came over again. Preliminary reports indicate that the enemy deployed Shahed loitering munitions.

Almost simultaneously with the drone attack, enemy TU-95MS aircraft launched cruise missiles, probably Kh-101/555, from the Caspian Sea area. Thus, the attack on the capital was a combined attack from different directions.

Our air defence assets and personnel have detected and destroyed a total of more than 40 air targets. No strikes on Kyiv have been allowed!"

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: