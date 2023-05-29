Drone fragments damage port infrastructure in Odesa

The port infrastructure in Odesa has been damaged during a large-scale night attack on the night of 28-29 May.

Source: Nataliia Humeniuk, Head of the press centre of the Operational Command Pivden (South); Serhii Bratchuk, head of the public council of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Humeniuk: "As for the night attack in particular, kamikaze drones were launched in our direction. Some of them were destroyed. Air defence was operating over Mykolaiv, Kherson and Odesa oblasts.

Advertisement:

Unfortunately, as a result of the air battle, there is debris, and a fire broke out in the port infrastructure. The fire has been put out, and the consequences are being clarified.

The port infrastructure of Odesa has been damaged this time."

Quote from Bratchuk: "According to the military, it was the debris from the kamikaze drone that hit some port infrastructure facilities. The consequences of this night attack are still being clarified."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!