All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Drone fragments damage port infrastructure in Odesa

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 29 May 2023, 07:10
Drone fragments damage port infrastructure in Odesa
SHAHED-136 KAMIKAZE DRONE. SCREENSHOT

The port infrastructure in Odesa has been damaged during a large-scale night attack on the night of 28-29 May.

Source: Nataliia Humeniuk, Head of the press centre of the Operational Command Pivden (South); Serhii Bratchuk, head of the public council of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast  

Quote from Humeniuk: "As for the night attack in particular, kamikaze drones were launched in our direction. Some of them were destroyed. Air defence was operating over Mykolaiv, Kherson and Odesa oblasts.

Advertisement:

Unfortunately, as a result of the air battle, there is debris, and a fire broke out in the port infrastructure. The fire has been put out, and the consequences are being clarified.

The port infrastructure of Odesa has been damaged this time."

Quote from Bratchuk: "According to the military, it was the debris from the kamikaze drone that hit some port infrastructure facilities. The consequences of this night attack are still being clarified."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: