6 fragments of downed Russian missiles found in Kyiv

An air-raid warning is still in force in Kyiv, with several fragments of Russian missiles shot down by air defence now known to have fallen.

Source: Kyiv Сity Military Administration on Telegram

Details: As of 11.45 (Kyiv time), reports had been received about the discovery of 6 missile fragments:



In the Obolonskyi District of the capital:

Advertisement:

1) near a petrol station;

2) on a road surface causing a fire;

3) in a green area;



Desnianskyi District:

- within one of the parks;



Dniprovskyi District:

- on the road surface in various places.



Quote: "Information about the victims is being confirmed. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given ".

Update: The all-clear in Kyiv was given at 12:23 (the air-raid lasted an hour and 14 minutes). Preliminary reports indicate that Russia used ballistic missiles.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!