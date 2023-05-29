6 fragments of downed Russian missiles found in Kyiv
An air-raid warning is still in force in Kyiv, with several fragments of Russian missiles shot down by air defence now known to have fallen.
Source: Kyiv Сity Military Administration on Telegram
Details: As of 11.45 (Kyiv time), reports had been received about the discovery of 6 missile fragments:
In the Obolonskyi District of the capital:
1) near a petrol station;
2) on a road surface causing a fire;
3) in a green area;
Desnianskyi District:
- within one of the parks;
Dniprovskyi District:
- on the road surface in various places.
Quote: "Information about the victims is being confirmed. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given ".
Update: The all-clear in Kyiv was given at 12:23 (the air-raid lasted an hour and 14 minutes). Preliminary reports indicate that Russia used ballistic missiles.
