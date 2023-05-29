All Sections
6 fragments of downed Russian missiles found in Kyiv

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 29 May 2023, 12:17
An air-raid warning is still in force in Kyiv, with several fragments of Russian missiles shot down by air defence now known to have fallen.

Source: Kyiv Сity Military Administration on Telegram

Details: As of 11.45 (Kyiv time), reports had been received about the discovery of 6 missile fragments:

In the Obolonskyi District of the capital:

1) near a petrol station;
2) on a road surface causing a fire;
3) in a green area;

Desnianskyi District:
- within one of the parks;

Dniprovskyi District:
- on the road surface in various places.

Quote: "Information about the victims is being confirmed. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given ".

Update: The all-clear in Kyiv was given at 12:23 (the air-raid lasted an hour and 14 minutes). Preliminary reports indicate that Russia used ballistic missiles.

