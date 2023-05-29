All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


6 fragments of downed Russian missiles found in Kyiv

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 29 May 2023, 12:17
6 fragments of downed Russian missiles found in Kyiv

An air-raid warning is still in force in Kyiv, with several fragments of Russian missiles shot down by air defence now known to have fallen.

Source: Kyiv Сity Military Administration on Telegram

Details: As of 11.45 (Kyiv time), reports had been received about the discovery of 6 missile fragments:

In the Obolonskyi District of the capital:

1) near a petrol station;
2) on a road surface causing a fire;
3) in a green area;

Desnianskyi District:
- within one of the parks;

Dniprovskyi District:
- on the road surface in various places.

Quote: "Information about the victims is being confirmed. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given ".

Advertisement:

Update: The all-clear in Kyiv was given at 12:23 (the air-raid lasted an hour and 14 minutes). Preliminary reports indicate that Russia used ballistic missiles.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol

Member of Ukrainian parliament leaves Ukraine for third time since Russia’s full-scale invasion

Lukashenko: "Ukrainian question" should have been solved in 2014-15

video, mapFreedom of Russia Legion claims it is behind fires in Shebekino, Belgorod Oblast

Zelenskyy on counteroffensive: This isn't a movie, I can't tell you what you'll see, but you'll feel it

Special Operations Forces explain why they helped Ukrainian MP to leave the country

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:12
Ukrainian Security Council Secretary reacted to Li Hui's words about possibility of negotiations with Russia
21:57
Putin's arrest for The Hague is legal, international law is clear – German Foreign Minister
21:29
photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol
20:56
Wagner Group chief says Russian Defence Ministry laid mines on Wagner Group fighters' exit routes from Bakhmut
20:55
Traffic banned in part of Belgorod Oblast, Russia
20:40
Court, forgiveness, or compassion. How Ukraine punishes collaborationism and why changes are needed
20:23
Closed bomb shelter in Kyiv: All four detainees served with notice of suspicion
20:22
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is working on initiatives that will strengthen the country and its people
20:19
Kyiv bomb shelters inspected as prosecutor's office investigates embezzlement of budget funds
20:12
German UAV manufacturer opens centres in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: