Ukraine's Foreign Minister calls on the world to not become inured to Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities

European PravdaMonday, 29 May 2023, 13:06

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, has called on the international community to avoid becoming inured to large-scale Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities and to continue strengthening Ukraine’s air defence capabilities.

Source: Dmytro Kuleba on Twitter following Russia’s overnight attack on Ukraine

Quote from Kuleba: "Russia’s drone and missile attacks on peaceful Ukrainian cities can not be seen as usual, no matter how frequent they grow. They are all war crimes and must be stopped by further strengthening Ukraine’s air defense, including with F-16s, and defeating Russian aggression as such."

Details: Kuleba shared the tweet before Russia launched another attack on the city of Kyiv later the same day, which Ukraine’s air defence repelled. Fragments of downed Russian air targets crashed in several districts of Kyiv and injured one civilian. Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russia likely deployed Iskander missiles in this attack.

Ukraine’s defence forces also destroyed over 40 Russian air targets over Kyiv on the night of 28–29 May. There were no casualties, and the city’s infrastructure did not sustain any damage.

