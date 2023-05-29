Ukrainian defenders destroy Russian ammunition storage point in forest on Lyman front

Ukrainian defenders have destroyed an ammunition storage point of the occupiers on the Lyman front, Luhansk Oblast.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Border guards' drones have spotted a carefully disguised military storage point of the occupiers on the Lyman front."

Details: The occupiers tried hiding their ammunition in the forest, but all in vain.

Border guards have reported that aerial reconnaissance of the State Border Guard Service operated perfectly, and the Ukrainian artillery did not miss, either.

Thus, the occupiers' ammunition storage point was destroyed.

The State Border Guard Service has also shared a video showing the detonation.

