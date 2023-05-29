Chief of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence to Russia: Those who tried to intimidate us will soon regret it

After the 29 May missile attack on Ukraine, Major General Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, has said that Russia's latest attempt to intimidate Ukrainians had failed and that "the response will not be delayed".

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Quote: "Another attempt at terrorist actions by the Russian Federation has once again failed.

All those in the Russian Federation who still believed, believe or maybe dream that they could intimidate Ukraine, I want to upset you – this is not true: everyone has been and is still at their workplaces and continues to do their jobs.

Advertisement:

All those who have tried to intimidate us, dreaming that this would cause any effect, will regret it very soon. Our response will not be delayed. Soon, everyone will see everything."

Details: Budanov has shared this statement after Russia attempted to attack Ukraine with ballistic missiles on the morning of 29 May 2023.

According to Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 11 ballistic and cruise missiles hit Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast that morning, all of which were shot down. However, missile debris fell in several districts of the capital.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!