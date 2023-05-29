All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Chief of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence to Russia: Those who tried to intimidate us will soon regret it

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 29 May 2023, 15:27
Chief of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence to Russia: Those who tried to intimidate us will soon regret it
Kyrylo Budanov, screenshot

After the 29 May missile attack on Ukraine, Major General Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, has said that Russia's latest attempt to intimidate Ukrainians had failed and that "the response will not be delayed".

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Quote: "Another attempt at terrorist actions by the Russian Federation has once again failed. 

Advertisement:

All those in the Russian Federation who still believed, believe or maybe dream that they could intimidate Ukraine, I want to upset you – this is not true: everyone has been and is still at their workplaces and continues to do their jobs.

All those who have tried to intimidate us, dreaming that this would cause any effect, will regret it very soon. Our response will not be delayed. Soon, everyone will see everything."

Details: Budanov has shared this statement after Russia attempted to attack Ukraine with ballistic missiles on the morning of 29 May 2023. 

According to Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 11 ballistic and cruise missiles hit Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast that morning, all of which were shot down. However, missile debris fell in several districts of the capital.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: