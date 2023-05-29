Ukrainian border guards tricked the Belarusian army

The State Border Service of Ukraine posted a funny video showing soldiers of the Armed Forces of Belarus in a funny light.

Details: The topic of the post is a possible threat from Belarus.

The post also includes a video of Belarusian military personnel pushing a car that won't start.

Under the video, the caption: "The drone of the Ukrainian border guards recorded movement of military equipment near the border."

