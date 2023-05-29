Ukrainian border guards tricked the Belarusian army
Monday, 29 May 2023, 19:47
The State Border Service of Ukraine posted a funny video showing soldiers of the Armed Forces of Belarus in a funny light.
Source: State Border Service of Ukraine on Telegram
Details: The topic of the post is a possible threat from Belarus.
The post also includes a video of Belarusian military personnel pushing a car that won't start.
Under the video, the caption: "The drone of the Ukrainian border guards recorded movement of military equipment near the border."
