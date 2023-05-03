All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Oil depot on fire in Krasnodar Krai, Russia

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 3 May 2023, 05:11
Oil depot on fire in Krasnodar Krai, Russia
FIRE AT AN OIL DEPOT IN KRASNODAR KRAI. SCREENSHOT FROM THE VIDEO

An oil depot is on fire in the village of Volna in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, not far from the Crimean bridge.

Source: Veniamin Kondratiev, Governor of the Krasnodar Krai, on Telegram

Quote: "A tank containing oil products has caught fire in the village of Volna in the Temryuk district [Krasnodar Krai, Russia – ed.]. The fire has been assigned the highest severity rating. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties."

 

Details:The governor also reported that the fire does not pose a threat to the residents of the settlement.

Background: Mikhail Razvozhayev, the so-called "governor of Sevastopol", reported that a fuel storage tank was burning in Kozacha Bay, which he said had been caused by a drone strike on the night of 29 April.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN

Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony

EU's Frontex border control mission suspends Black Sea operations after incident involving Russian Su-35 jet

Czech President warns Ukraine against hurried counter-offensive

Prigozhin says he was promised "as much ammunition as it takes"

Russians fire 5 missiles at Mykolaiv Oblast, industrial enterprise damaged

All News
RECENT NEWS
03:50
Air-raid warning in Ukraine: explosion in Odesa, air defence activated in Kyiv Oblast
23:27
US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN
22:54
Türkiye refuses to send Russian S-400s to Ukraine as proposed by US
22:33
Russian invaders are trying to leave Zaporizhzhia Oblast under the guise of civilians – Mayor of Melitopol
21:57
Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony
21:09
Russian propagandist said he was driving his car when it exploded
20:41
Zelenskyy: May and June will be fruitful for weapons supplies and talks with partners
19:43
Russian forces once again attack Nikopol, injuring 1 man and damaging business premises and gas station
19:30
Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, injuring 1 woman and damaging several houses
19:15
Russian forces intensify shelling in Bakhmut and regroup – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces
All News
Advertisement: