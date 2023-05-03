All Sections
Oil depot on fire in Krasnodar Krai, Russia

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 3 May 2023, 05:11
FIRE AT AN OIL DEPOT IN KRASNODAR KRAI. SCREENSHOT FROM THE VIDEO

An oil depot is on fire in the village of Volna in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, not far from the Crimean bridge.

Source: Veniamin Kondratiev, Governor of the Krasnodar Krai, on Telegram

Quote: "A tank containing oil products has caught fire in the village of Volna in the Temryuk district [Krasnodar Krai, Russia – ed.]. The fire has been assigned the highest severity rating. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties."

Details:The governor also reported that the fire does not pose a threat to the residents of the settlement.

Background: Mikhail Razvozhayev, the so-called "governor of Sevastopol", reported that a fuel storage tank was burning in Kozacha Bay, which he said had been caused by a drone strike on the night of 29 April.

Advertisement: