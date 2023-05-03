All Sections
Hundreds of Russian Storm units fighters prepare provocation in Ukrainian uniforms

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 3 May 2023, 12:42
Hundreds of Russian Storm units fighters prepare provocation in Ukrainian uniforms
stock photo from website of Defence Intelligence

More than 300 fighters from Russian Storm units who have obtained Ukrainian defenders' uniforms are preparing a provocation in Russia's Bryansk and Kursk oblasts.

Source: press service of Ukraine's National Resistance Center 

Quote: "The Russian army is planning a provocation in Bryansk and Kursk oblasts to discredit the Ukrainian army.

The operation is being carried out by Storm units (from the 13th Tank Regiment and the 1st Motorised Rifle Regiment of the 1st Tank Army), which arrived in the region the day before. The first unit is deployed in the area of the village of Ivanovskoye (Kursk Oblast), the second in the village of Yamnoye (Bryansk Oblast)."

Details: According to the National Resistance Center, each unit consists of 160 people.

The National Resistance Center does not rule out that "terrorist attacks" could be conducted on the territory of Russia, or simulated hostage-taking.

Background:

  • On 2 May, the National Resistance Center reported that Russian military in the Bryansk and Kursk oblasts had obtained uniforms of Ukrainian defenders and were preparing a provocation on Ukraine's northern border.

