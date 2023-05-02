Russians prepare provocation on Ukraine's northern border

Russian troops in Bryansk and Kursk oblasts of Russia have received uniforms of Ukrainian defenders and are preparing a provocation on Ukraine's northern border.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Quote: "Russians are preparing provocations on the northern border with Ukraine.

Russian servicemen stationed in the Bryansk and Kursk [oblasts] received Ukrainian military uniforms.

This is reported by local[s], cooperating with the Ukrainian underground [resistance]. All these actions indicate that the russians are preparing a provocation under a false flag to mobilize their society and also to mislead the world society to divert attention from the crimes of the [Russian – ed.] armed forces."

Details: According to the National Resistance Center, terrorist attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation or imitation of hostage-taking are not excluded.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!