Russian missile-carrying bomber take-off triggers air-raid warning across Ukraine

A large-scale air-raid warning has been announced in several regions of Ukraine after a Tu-22M3 long-range bomber took off in Russia.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Details: Ihnat said the Tu-22M3 bomber is currently being tracked. It is flying in Kursk Oblast, constantly changing its direction.

Advertisement:

An air-raid warning has therefore been announced in regions of Ukraine that may be within the missiles' effective range (Kh-22 anti-ship missiles are capable of hitting ground targets within a range of up to 600 km).

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!