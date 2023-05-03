All Sections
Russian missile-carrying bomber take-off triggers air-raid warning across Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 3 May 2023, 17:06
Tu-22M3. Stock photo from Wikipedia

A large-scale air-raid warning has been announced in several regions of Ukraine after a Tu-22M3 long-range bomber took off in Russia.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Details: Ihnat said the Tu-22M3 bomber is currently being tracked. It is flying in Kursk Oblast, constantly changing its direction.

An air-raid warning has therefore been announced in regions of Ukraine that may be within the missiles' effective range (Kh-22 anti-ship missiles are capable of hitting ground targets within a range of up to 600 km).

